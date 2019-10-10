4 Lorain schools placed on lockdown due to ‘possible threat’ in area

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials say four Lorain schools have been placed on lockdown while police investigate a possible threat in the area.
A threat outside of the Lorain High School prompted a lockdown at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
In addition to the high school, Frank Jacinto Elementary, General Johnnie Wilson Middle School, and Washington Elementary were also put on lockdown as a safety measure.
Exterior doors and windows will remain secured until the lockdown is lifted.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.