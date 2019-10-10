4 Lorain schools placed on lockdown due to ‘possible threat’ in area

By Chris Anderson | October 10, 2019 at 11:06 AM EDT - Updated October 10 at 11:09 AM

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials say four Lorain schools have been placed on lockdown while police investigate a possible threat in the area.

A threat outside of the Lorain High School prompted a lockdown at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

In addition to the high school, Frank Jacinto Elementary, General Johnnie Wilson Middle School, and Washington Elementary were also put on lockdown as a safety measure.

Exterior doors and windows will remain secured until the lockdown is lifted.

