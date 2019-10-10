Northeast Ohio animal rescue pleads for help with more than 45 dogs seized from hoarding situation

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron-area animal shelter is in desperate need of pet goods after staff plans to rescue more than 45 dogs from a “severe hoarding situation” in southern Ohio.
One of a Kind Pet Rescue said volunteers and staff will travel to pick up dozens of dogs that were initially taken in by a person who intended on providing a home for the pets.
Eventually, the person ran out of money and space for the dogs. The pets were then diagnosed with sarcoptic mange, a skin condition.
“Imagine the worst bug bite you’ve ever received; you itch it, you scratch it, and soon you’ve got an open sore. Now, multiply this by 200 and that is what these dogs are experiencing,” One of a Kind Pet Rescue described on Facebook.
Fortunately, sarcoptic mange is treatable with medications, supplements, and baths.
The animal shelter is pleading for donations of animal crates and towels for bedding to help make transportation easier.
One of a Kind already accepted 15 dogs and intends to pick the rest up from the animal shelter in southern Ohio. A building was constructed for the pet resucue that will house all the dogs while in their care.
When the dogs are healed, they will be available for adoption from One of a Kind Pet Rescue.
