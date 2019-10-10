Northeast Ohio Weather: Little change today with more sun and 70’s for a high

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The overall weather setup remains the same as yesterday. High pressure in eastern Canada, and that ridge axis, extends into Ohio. This will give us another sunny day. There will be some scattered high clouds. The air mass has warmed a little more compared to yesterday. I went with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70′s. Another very pleasant day. Clear sky tonight and a little milder. We fall into the low 50′s in the Cleveland area.