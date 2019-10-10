Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns Friday night, cooler weather on Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A ridge of high pressure will extend southwest across the local area through this evening. A strong cold front will move east across the area late Friday night into Saturday morning. High pressure will build northeast over the Ohio Valley Saturday night. Another cold front will move southeast across our region Sunday night, followed by high pressure that will move northeast into the central Great Lakes by Monday night.
Short Term Forecast:
Good Thursday afternoon to you! It’s been yet another beautiful day around here. I do think we’ll see a little more cloudiness tomorrow.
As for tonight, we’re forecasting dry conditions. A few clouds will move in late, but these clouds will not produce rain. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s by dawn tomorrow. Well south of the Cleveland area, we could see a few spots in the 40s tomorrow morning.
Despite an increase in cloud cover, Friday will be stunning. Expect highs in the mid 70s and mainly dry conditions. There may be a stray shower that pops up in the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. Most of our rain will hold off until Friday evening, as our next cold front moves in.
This front will bring rain from west to east during the overnight hours. Clouds and rain will keep things fairly mild on Friday night. Overnight lows will be in the 50s again.
Weekend Outlook:
Rain chances will continue into Saturday morning. We should gradually dry out from west to east as the morning goes on. Sunshine will also be breaking out from west to east through the day.
In the wake of the cold front, highs on Saturday will only top out around 57°.
Sunday will be warmer. We’ll top out in the mid 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine and windy conditions.
A quick heads up regarding your outdoor vegetation. Overnight lows will dip down into the upper 30s and lower 40s on Sunday morning. The coldest temperatures will be south of the Cleveland metro area. I don’t think we’ll see much, if any, frost along the lakeshore.
There are no Freeze Warnings or anything like that at this time, but if you have agricultural interests and you live away from the lakeshore, I would consider covering your plants.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.