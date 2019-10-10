Police catch suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed worker in I-71 construction zone

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Killed in the accident on I-71 just before midnight was Rafael Solis, a worker for Trafftek.
It was his 61st birthday.
The injured man is Brandon Hruska. He is reported to have suffered a broken arm, broken leg and he underwent surgery for a broken eye socket.
At the company on Thursday, an “RIP” is painted in pink on a parking spot.
Trafftek lost another worker, David Sollars, in March when Wiley Bridgeman, who had just been released from prison, hit them while allegedly driving intoxicated.
Workers at the company were too upset to speak.
The area where the accident happened is well marked. It is a variable speed zone.
After the accident a coworker reportedly chased the driver, first on foot, then got into a good Samaritan’s car and chased the driver. She wound up on the grass in front of the Chipotle on Bagley Road.
Police body camera footage shows that there was a confrontation.
She was taken into custody, but has not been charged. The men chasing her accused her of drinking. Police took her to Southwest General to have blood drawn.
She is currently in jail.
