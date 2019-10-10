Police look for woman accused of stealing luggage from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are attempting to locate a woman suspected of stealing a passenger’s suitcases from the airport.
The female suspect was caught on surveillance video taking two pieces of luggage from the baggage area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Police described the woman as an African-American with a short haircut and appeared to be approximately 30 years of age. She was wearing a green dress, dark plaid coat, brown platform shoes, a gold necklace, and carried a brown purse.
Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity can call Cleveland Division of Police’s First District detectives at 216-623- 5118.
