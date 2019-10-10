Police look for woman accused of stealing luggage from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Police look for woman accused of stealing luggage from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Police looking for suspected luggage thief (Source: Cleveland police)
By Chris Anderson | October 10, 2019 at 12:05 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 12:07 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are attempting to locate a woman suspected of stealing a passenger’s suitcases from the airport.

The female suspect was caught on surveillance video taking two pieces of luggage from the baggage area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Police described the woman as an African-American with a short haircut and appeared to be approximately 30 years of age. She was wearing a green dress, dark plaid coat, brown platform shoes, a gold necklace, and carried a brown purse.

Police looking for suspected luggage thief
Police looking for suspected luggage thief (Source: Cleveland police)

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity can call Cleveland Division of Police’s First District detectives at 216-623- 5118.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.