Sex offender ID’d after girls nearly kidnapped in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of trying to grab Cleveland girls from the city’s Central neighborhood has been identified.
According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, an arrest warrant has been issued for 35-year-old Rowneil A. Horne.
There was a similar incident in the same area that occurred Oct. 1, but court records only list one kidnapping charge from the Sept. 25 incident.
Horne is listed as a Tier III sex offender, after he was convicted of attempted rape in 2012.
The suspect is not yet in custody.
Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call Cleveland Police at 216-623-5000.
