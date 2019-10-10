Video shows clerk grab suspect’s gun during hotel robbery

Time: 10:01 p.m. Date: Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 Location: Country Inn and Suites, 145 McBride Lane, Paducah Suspect(s): White male, thin build, with curly, blond hair, wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, jeans, white shoes, a white shirt around his face and an Alabama University sock hat. Paducah police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed the Country Inn and Suites Monday night. An employee told police the man came in and brandished a handgun, demanding money. The clerk eventually threw money on the counter and the robber placed his gun on the countertop to put the money into a plastic bag. The clerk grabbed the gun and pointed it at the robber and he fled. He came back inside the business, and the clerk again pointed the gun at him. The robber then turned and fled in a dark-colored passenger car. The handgun was recovered at the scene. The white shirt and sock hat were recovered nearby on McBride Lane. Paducah police detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.