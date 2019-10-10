Wrong-way driver triggers catastrophic, head-on collision in Port Clinton

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two drivers were flown by medical helicopter to a Toledo hospital, after a wrong way driver slammed head-on into another car on Thursday afternoon.
The catastrophic accident unfolded on Route 2 in Port Clinton near Ohio 163, according to the Port Clinton Fire Department.
Route 2 was closed for part of the afternoon, but the road has been reopened.
The suspect and victim, both men, have not been identified, and their conditions have not been released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
