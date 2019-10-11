Akron woman sent to jail for her pit bulls attack on neighbors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It was March, when Diane Yanke’s two pit bulls got loose and attacked four neighbors near East Archwood Ave. in Akron.
“Any child that would have been attacked, it would have been a blood bath. Any senior that would have been attacked could never have survived,” Sarah Friddle said, who lost part of the muscle on the back of one of her legs from the attack.
Yanke was supposed to be sentence last month but failed to show up for court.
After another warrant was issued for her arrest she was finally back in court today for sentencing.
Yanke faced 21 total charges including five counts of having a vicious dog, and three counts each of serious physical harm caused by a dog, having an unsecured pit bull, having an uninsured pit bull, having an unconfined pit bull, having an unvaccinated pit bull and one charge of operating a kennel.
Yankee instead pleaded guilty to seven of the 21 charges and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.
