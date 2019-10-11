Bedford driver almost hits girl while speeding through front yards to avoid stopped school bus (video)

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bedford man jumped a curb, sped through front yards and nearly hit a girl--all in order to skip past a stopped school bus.
The life-threatening maneuver occurred on Columbus Street on Wednesday afternoon.
Bedford Police used the bus’s surveillance video to track down the driver, who was identified as Lonnie Tole.
Tole admitted to the crime and was charged with reckless operation, according to police.
Return to 19 News for updates on this story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.