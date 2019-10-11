Body camera video shows arrest of suspect in deadly hit and run on I-71

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many people are grieving the loss of a construction worker, who police say was hit and killed Wednesday night.
Rafael Solis was one of eight children.
His sister says everyone, including their parents, is devastated. She says Solis was a hard worker who supported the entire family.
Wednesday, on his 61st birthday, police say a driver hit and killed Solis in a construction zone on I-71.
Solis’s coworkers hopped in a car and followed the woman police say hit him and Brandon Hruska.
Body camera footage shows the damage to her car, as officers begin to piece together what happened.
“She hit him at the exit ramp, and then drug another guy from the exit ramp all the way to snow’s exit ramp,” one officer said.
“Wow,” another replied.
She apparently got off two miles down and turned into a Chipotle on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights.
There, witnesses say, one of the construction workers got into an altercation with her when she parked on the restaurant’s lawn.
The suspected hit-an- run driver’s boyfriend apparently works at the fast food restaurant and got involved too.
After arguing with officers, he ultimately carried the woman to the ambulance.
Officers told each other they smelled alcohol on the woman’s breath.
We have yet to learn her name or the charges she is facing.
At last check, the other worker, Brandon Hruska, is being treated at the hospital.
We reached out to several family members of his for an update.
