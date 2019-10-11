Cleveland Cooks: Emerald Necklace offers up piping hot New England clam chowder recipe

In a heavy pot on medium high heat render bacon until it just begins to brown. Add butter onion,leeks,celery, thyme and garlic. Cook until onion is translucent, lower heat and whisk in flour. Cook the roux for 5 minutes, whisk in stock and milk. Add bay leaves,clams,potatoes & heavy cream, bring to a simmer until thick. Season with salt,pepper & tabasco. Remove bay leaves before serving