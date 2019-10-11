Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson questioned about violence in city during interview with 19 News

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson delivered his “State of the City” address on Thursday night without going in depth into the ongoing legal issues surrounding members of his family.
The mayor is expected speak with 19 News on Friday, following up on several issues that weren’t detailed in his address.
A big part of the mayor’s speech on Thursday was about creating equity and eliminating disparity. He did not mention anything about the recent crime spree in Cleveland, including the drive-by shooting death of a 6-year-old girl.
Since the start of 2019, there have been at least 101 violent deaths in Cleveland, but Jackson failed to discuss what can be done to get violent offenders into custody.
Jackson did briefly mention his family during the speech, but was unapologetic and did not go into specifics about his grandson Frank Q. Jackson.
“Let me just be clear, my family is my family. Alright? And I do not apologize to anybody about my family,” Jackson exclaimed.
After those comments, Jackson immediately changed the topic.
19 News previously reported that the mayor’s grandson was labeled a “prime suspect” by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office in an August murder on Cleveland’s West side. His great-grandson was also recently charged as a juvenile with being involved in gang activity after shooting at an undercover officer.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.