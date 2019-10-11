2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Commuter Cast for Friday, Oct. 11

WOIO First Alert Commutercast
WOIO First Alert Commutercast
By Alan Rodges
Updated: Oct. 10, 2019 at 6:58 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.

Traffic reporter Rachel Vadaj has the latest on your morning commute:

An accident I-90 EB has slowed traffic on Friday morning. Expect temperatures to flirt with 80 degrees. https://bit.ly/2M4Symk

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Friday, October 11, 2019

A crash on I-90 EB is forcing traffic to slow down.

Southbound Lane on Pearl Road is closed due to some downed power lines.

Expect some ramp closures this weekend due to construction on Friday.

[Live Northeast Ohio Traffic Updates]

Temperatures will be flirting with 80 degrees on Friday, but some areas should expect some late night showers Friday night.

The Commuter Cast airs each weekday morning after 7:10 a.m.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
20 men arrested during Mahoning Valley trafficking sting
Dozens of men who thought they arranged to have sex with children arrested in Ohio during online predator sting

Latest News

Back-to-school fashions
Back-to-school fashions
#PuppyPound19: Kids react to Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles
#PuppyPound19: Kids react to Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Mekka Don talks Browns
Mekka Don talks Browns
MONEY-SAVING MONDAY: Couponing Rachel talks Browns freebies & Halloween costumes
MONEY-SAVING MONDAY: Couponing Rachel talks Browns freebies & Halloween costumes
Seinfeld's Soup Nazi in Cleveland
Seinfeld's Soup Nazi in Cleveland