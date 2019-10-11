Commuter Cast for Friday, Oct. 11

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.

Traffic reporter Rachel Vadaj has the latest on your morning commute:

An accident I-90 EB has slowed traffic on Friday morning. Expect temperatures to flirt with 80 degrees. https://bit.ly/2M4Symk Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Friday, October 11, 2019

A crash on I-90 EB is forcing traffic to slow down.

Southbound Lane on Pearl Road is closed due to some downed power lines.

Expect some ramp closures this weekend due to construction on Friday.

[Live Northeast Ohio Traffic Updates]

Temperatures will be flirting with 80 degrees on Friday, but some areas should expect some late night showers Friday night.

6:15 A.M. Analysis: Showers hanging out to our west. It will take a while for the rain to get here. We are pretty stable. I'm thinking most of us will not get rain until after 11:00 p.m. https://t.co/ESQdTDSzb5 pic.twitter.com/TZ8UpMSmlX — Jeff Tanchak (@JeffTanchak19) October 11, 2019

