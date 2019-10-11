Commuter Cast for Friday, Oct. 11
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.
Traffic reporter Rachel Vadaj has the latest on your morning commute:
A crash on I-90 EB is forcing traffic to slow down.
Southbound Lane on Pearl Road is closed due to some downed power lines.
Expect some ramp closures this weekend due to construction on Friday.
Temperatures will be flirting with 80 degrees on Friday, but some areas should expect some late night showers Friday night.
