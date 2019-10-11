Elderly Cleveland landscaper dies after being attacked

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members said a 74-year-old Cleveland businessman has died after being viciously attacked last month.
Cleveland police said Larry Manno was assaulted inside his Buckeye Avenue business, Manno Landscaping, on Sept. 16.
His secretary found Manno on the shop floor around 12:40 p.m. after returning from running an errand.
She told police there was a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt in the shop, who ran out after she asked him what happened to Manno.
The secretary also said the desk had its drawers pulled out, the cabinets were opened and rummaged through and numerous items in the shop were off their shelves.
According to the police report, a beer can was left near the front door and Manno did not drink
Family members said Manno’s injuries included a punctured lung, numerous broken ribs, a broken sternum and head trauma.
Manno spent weeks in the hospital and died Friday morning.
Police said there are no arrests and they are asking anyone with information to call them.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.