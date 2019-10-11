Elyria man accused of killing foster brother indicted on aggravated murder charge

Elyria man accused of killing foster brother indicted on aggravated murder charge
Antonio Sprinkle 27, of Elyria (left), is accused of stabbing his foster brother to death at a gas station. (Source: Elyria Police)
By John Deike | October 11, 2019 at 4:51 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 4:51 PM

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Antonio Sprinkle 27, of Elyria, was indicted on Friday for the August murder of his foster brother at a gas station.

Charges include aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, robbery, tampering with evidence and theft.

Police say Sprinkle repeatedly stabbed his foster brother -- 27-year-old Antwan Dormendo -- in the chest at the Gas N Go on Lake Avenue on Aug. 16.

Dormendo was rushed to the emergency room at University Hospitals Elyria Campus where he later died.

Police connected a car fleeing the scene to Sprinkle, and arrested him.

Sprinkle is being held on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.