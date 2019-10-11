Elyria man accused of killing foster brother indicted on aggravated murder charge

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Antonio Sprinkle 27, of Elyria, was indicted on Friday for the August murder of his foster brother at a gas station.
Charges include aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, robbery, tampering with evidence and theft.
Police say Sprinkle repeatedly stabbed his foster brother -- 27-year-old Antwan Dormendo -- in the chest at the Gas N Go on Lake Avenue on Aug. 16.
Dormendo was rushed to the emergency room at University Hospitals Elyria Campus where he later died.
Police connected a car fleeing the scene to Sprinkle, and arrested him.
Sprinkle is being held on a $1 million bond.
