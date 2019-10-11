Euclid teacher assaulted breaking up fight between 2 girls

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid High School teacher is recovering after being attacked while breaking up a fight.
Euclid police said the fight happened on Friday, Oct. 4 during school hours.
According to officers, the teacher was breaking up a fist fight between two juvenile female students, when they “turned their aggression” towards the teacher and attacked her.
Police said the teacher suffered serious injuries and no charges have been filed at this time.
19 News has reached out to school officials for a comment.
