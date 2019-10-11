Grand jury indicts St. Ed’s teacher accused of traveling to meet 15-year-old boy for sex

Patrick DeChant, 32, was arrested by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Oct. 2.

Patrick DeChant was arrested by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on October 2, 2019 (Source: ICAC)
By Misty Stiver | October 11, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Catholic high school school teacher accused of traveling to meet a 15-year-old boy for sex has been indicted by grand jury.

Patrick DeChant, 32, is charged with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of importuning, and possessing criminal tools. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 25.

Patrick DeChant (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
DeChant, who is a teacher at St. Edward High School in Lakewood, was arrested by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Oct. 2.

Investigators say he had online conversation with what he believed was a 15-year-old male and then traveled to meet up with another underage teen to “engage in sexual conduct.”

St. Ed’s suspended DeChant following his arrest and told him not to have any contact with students.

According to DeChant’s LinkedIn profile, he previously taught at Cleveland Central Catholic High School, Union Academy in Monroe, North Carolina, and was a student teaching intern at St. Ignatius High School.

