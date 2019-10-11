Hearing for Akron man accused of deadly arson after he’s found competent to stand trial

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A hearing is set Friday morning for an Akron man who has been found competent to stand trial after he is accused of deadly arson, which claimed the lives of nine people.
The hearing was scheduled after Stanley Ford was found competent to stand trial for his accused crimes.
His lawyers plan to fight the competency ruling.
The psychiatrist who formed a three-week mental evaluation exam of Ford issued a nine-page report to the Summit County judge that concluded that Ford, is mentally competent to stand trial in a case that has the possibility for the death sentence.
The defense attorneys did not agree with the report and asked that the evidence used to come to that conclusion be shared.
Ford is accused of setting three arson fires since April 2016, killing a total of nine people.
The youngest victim was one-year-old.
Ford pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $7 million bond.
He faces the death penalty if convicted.
19 News spoke to Ford back in 2017 when he was living in a home next to one that he allegedly set on fire.
Ford claimed then that he didn’t know anything about the deadly fire.
- The first fire was on April 18, 2016, at 719 Fultz Avenue. Lindell Lewis and Gloria Jean Hart were killed.
- The second fire was on Jan. 23, 2017 at 723 Russell Avenue. A Dodge Durango was set on fire, and nobody was hurt.
- The third fire was on May 15, 2017, at 693 Fultz Avenue. Seven people were killed, including two adults and five kids.
- Jared Boggs, 14
- Daisia Huggins, 6
- Kyle Huggins, 5
- Alivia Huggins, 3
- Cameron Huggins, 16-month-old
- Dennis Huggins, 35
- Angela Boggs, 38
- Lindell Lewis, 56
- Gloria Jean Hart, 61
The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m., and the psychiatrist who conducted Ford’s exam is expected to testify.
