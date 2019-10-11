Jane Fonda repeats history with rally arrest, 30 years earlier she was arrested in Cleveland for a similar incident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Actress and political activist Jane Fonda is no stranger to speaking her mind.
The 81-year-old spent her Friday in Washington D.C. protesting climate change; an act that got her arrested.
Fonda was arrested on the steps of the US Capitol this morning.
This isn’t the first time she’s found herself in trouble with the law.
In 1970 Fonda was arrested in Cleveland while protesting the Vietnam War.
In her headshot below, you can see her fist raised in the photo.
