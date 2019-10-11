Man to be sentenced for leading Akron police on deadly chase

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Youngstown man who fled from police and crashed into a car, killing an innocent woman, is expected to be sentenced on Friday morning.
Timothy Goforth, 20, pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply, failure to stop, and receiving stolen property.
He is expected to be sentenced in court on Friday at 9 a.m.
On Dec. 11, 2018, Goforth was driving a stolen Saturn when he failed to stop for Akron police.
Officers said they canceled the pursuit, but Goforth continued to travel dangerously.
Goforth crashed into a Hyundai Sonata after running a stop sign on Packard Drive.
The impact caused the Hyundai Sonata to roll over, and the driver, Stacey McGinnis, 53, was ejected from the car.
McGinnis died the next day at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.
