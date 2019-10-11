Northeast Ohio Weather: Approaching 80 degrees today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major storm is centered in northern Minnesota this morning. The cold front with the system will track through tonight. I have us well in the 70′s and nearing 80 degrees today across the area with a mix of sun and clouds. I kept it dry during the day. There could be a few showers in western Ohio as the front approaches this afternoon. Best risk of rain will happen tonight from west to east. Most of our area will not see the rain until after 11:00 p.m. It won’t be much rain. The latest data is suggesting around a tenth of an inch. We quickly clear early tomorrow morning with a huge temperature swing. Only in the 50′s tomorrow afternoon.