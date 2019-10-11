Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns tonight, cooler weather arrives Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will continue to move east of the area today. A strong cold front will move east across the area tonight. High pressure will build northeast across the region this weekend. A trough of low pressure will move east across the region on Sunday night before high pressure returns to our area Monday and Tuesday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good Friday to you! After an incredible weather week, things will be changing tonight. We’re forecasting rain, mainly after 11:00 PM. Clouds will thicken up through the afternoon and into the evening. Winds will kick up a bit too. It’ll be breezy this evening.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s by dawn tomorrow.
Weekend Outlook:
Rain chances will continue into early Saturday morning. We should gradually dry out from west to east as the morning goes on. Sunshine will also be breaking out from west to east through the day.
In the wake of the cold front, highs on Saturday will only top out around 57°.
Sunday will be warmer. We’ll climb into the mid 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions.
A quick heads up regarding your outdoor vegetation. Overnight lows will dip down into the upper 30s and lower 40s on Sunday morning. The coldest temperatures will be south of the Cleveland metro area. I don’t think we’ll see much, if any, frost along the lakeshore.
There are no Freeze Warnings or anything like that at this time, but if you have agricultural interests and you live away from the lakeshore, I would consider covering your plants.
