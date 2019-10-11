ODOT crews plan to close stretch of I-77 south for weekend bridge construction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation will close a stretch of I-77 south over the weekend as crews work on bridge construction.
The closure will take effect Friday beginning at 8 p.m. at I-490.
Drivers on I-77 south will be diverted onto I-490 west to State Route 176 to I-480 east before rejoining the interstate.
The Ohio Department of Transportation expects the construction to be complete by 3 p.m. on Sunday, just in time for post-game Browns traffic.
