ODOT crews plan to close stretch of I-77 south for weekend bridge construction
Source: Pixabay (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Chris Anderson | October 11, 2019 at 11:01 AM EDT - Updated October 11 at 11:01 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation will close a stretch of I-77 south over the weekend as crews work on bridge construction.

The closure will take effect Friday beginning at 8 p.m. at I-490.

Drivers on I-77 south will be diverted onto I-490 west to State Route 176 to I-480 east before rejoining the interstate.

The Ohio Department of Transportation expects the construction to be complete by 3 p.m. on Sunday, just in time for post-game Browns traffic.

