Parma cancels the remainder of JV season at Normandy citing injuries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A message to Parma parents today, from the athletic department said the remainder of the Junior Varsity season has been canceled due to, “injuries and athletes not completing the season.”
The message was sent from Jerry DesForges with the Parma City Schools Athletic Administration and said, “The number of active players on the roster has dipped below the level of being able to field a Junior Varsity team.”
Staff with the Parma City School District confirmed the final three games will not be played but did not say injuries were the issue.
“No one factor led to this focus. Normandy High School believes that all students in the football program should be available for the entire varsity game for the next three weeks,” an emailed statement read.
The Normandy JV team was 0-3 on the season with a loss last week to the Parma Redmen 36-0.
The canceled games were against the Medina Buckeyes, Elryia Catholic and Valley Forge.
