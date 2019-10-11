Repeal of ‘pink tax’ clears Ohio House, would eliminate tax on feminine hygiene products

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Representatives from the Ohio House voted unanimously on Thursday to repeal a state sales tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products.
The proposal was attached to Senate Bill 26, which would also provide a tax credit to teachers who purchase school supplies.
“This is a victory for all women in Ohio who have unfairly been paying a tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products,” Republican lawmaker Rep. Niraj Antani said.
The proposal must now by approved by the Ohio Senate before going to Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk for his signature.
