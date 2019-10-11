Swagger, the Cleveland Browns bullmastiff mascot, is retiring after Sunday’s game

“Swagger has been a huge part of our team since 2014 and our fans absolutely love him,” said Carlos Oseguera, Browns Senior Director, Fan Experience & Special Events. “Between his event appearances, pre-game duties on Dawg Pound Drive and his running out of the home team tunnel on game days, he’s been the utmost professional through his years of service. We wish Swagger a happy retirement and know that SJ will carry on the family tradition beginning November 10.”