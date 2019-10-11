Two teens charged with reckless homicide after Ohio woman struck by tree branch at Hocking Hills State Park

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers were taken into custody in connection with a Chillicothe woman’s death at Hocking Hills State Park, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
The teens, ages 16 and 17, were arrested on Thursday and charged with reckless homicide.
ODNR Investigators said 44-year-old Victoria Schafer was hit by a falling piece of tree at Old Man’s Cave on Sept. 2, and died on scene.
At the time of her death, officials said there was evidence of people being on the top section of the park when the branch fell.
The arrests come after a $10,000 reward was offered to help capture the suspects.
