Westlake Police participate in active shooter drill in preparation for daunting ‘new normal’

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Police Instructor Chris Johnson says training officers for the “worst-case” scenario is now the “new normal.”
Officers participated in active shooting training on Friday, and learned new schemes and techniques in eliminating a threat as quickly as possible.
Drills included breaching into a room or building, reacting to sounds, simulated gunshots and entering a scene, under horrific conditions.
Officers also learned first aid techniques with mannequins and fake blood to stop a bleed, along with tourniquet applications on arms and legs.
Also, how to treat chest, shoulder and head wounds. Officer Johnson says these methods come from combat in treating wounded soldiers in battle, now applied to victims of a shooting.
