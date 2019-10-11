Woman accused in deadly accident involving construction workers in Brook Park expected in court Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman accused of hitting two construction workers on I-71 in Brook Park Wednesday night is expected in Berea Municipal Court around 9 a.m. Friday morning.
At that time, formal charges are expected to be announced, which could include vehicular homicide.
61-year-old Rafael Solis died from his injuries. Brandon Hruska suffered severe injuries and is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. Both men worked for TraffTech and were doing pavement work on the interstate near I-480.
Fellow construction workers chased after the woman after the crash.
Body camera footage shows the officer’s interaction with the suspect. They are located near a heavily damaged car, which was parked on the lawn in front of Chipotle near Bagley Rd. in Middleburg Heights.
Investigators said after the accident, the suspect drove to the restaurant, several miles from the crash scene, where witnesses said her boyfriend works. A man is seen on police footage arguing with officers and eventually carrying the woman to an ambulance.
One officer is heard on video saying, “There’s fluorescent material in the hood from a fluorescent yellow vest. You can actually see blood on the windshield. She stated that she only hit a barrel, and she stated that she didn’t feel comfortable pulling over to the side of the road, so she came here.”
At least one officer said they smelled alcohol on the woman.
The Ohio Department of Transportation released the following statement:
“The Ohio Department of Transportation sends our sincere condolences to the family and co-workers of the TraffTech Inc. employee that was killed, and our thoughts are with the employee who was injured. The men and women building and maintaining our roadways have family, friends, and loved ones they want to go home to at the end of every shift. While there are many safety precautions in place to keep these workers safe, motorists must do their part by slowing down or moving over when approaching roadside workers. Not only is it the right thing to do, it’s the law.”
– John Picuri, District 12 Deputy Director
