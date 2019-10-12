Cleveland police investigating multiple shootings within 24-hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating multiple shootings within 24-hours that left several people in the hospital.
At 3 p.m. on Friday, a 17-year-old male was shot in the arm and the abdomen at 11305 Fortune Ave. He was transported to Metro Hospital. His current condition is unknown.
Later on Friday at 5 p.m., a 31-year-old male was shot in the leg and also transported to Metro Hospital. This shooting happened on E. 95 St. and Pratt Ave.
At 6 p.m., another male was shot in the head and was transported to University Hospital. His current condition is unknown. The victim was shot at E. 79 and St. Clair Ave.
On Saturday, around 4 a.m., a 19-year-old male was in the leg and was transported to University Hospital. This shooting reportedly occurred at E.123 and Euclid Avenue.
Police are still investigating the shootings.
All of these shootings happened within 24-hours of each other.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.