Kent Police arrest prowler suspect

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who is accused of prowling outside of Kent State University sororities has been arrested by police.
Kent police arrested 43-year-old Steven Franzreb on Friday night.
Kent police worked with the U.S. Marshals office to learn the suspect’s identity and obtained a search warrant.
Franzerb was arrested by police on Friday around 10:30 p.m.
The arrest comes after Franzerb is accused of stalking two separate Kent State University sorority homes.
The first reported incident occurred outside of the Alpha Phi sorority house, where the suspect was seen wearing a red Speedo type of bottom. He also had words like “loser” and “pervert” written across his body.
WARNING: The following video may contain sensitive material and may not be suitable for everyone.
Police said many Alpha Phi sorority members also received naked pictures of him and harassing messages sent to their Instagram accounts. His face is covered with an emoji, but like in the video, he had “laugh at me,” “loser,” and “pervert” written across his body.
The second incident occurred at the Delta Gamma house on Oct. 3.
This time Franzreb is accused of walking up to the door with his phone covering his face. Police said it appeared that he was talking to someone on the phone.
Franzreb is being held without bail and will be in custody through the weekend.
He is facing felony charges for menacing by stalking.
