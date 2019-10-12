Northeast Ohio forecast: Scattered morning showers and highs in mid-50’s

19 FIRST ALERT WEEKEND FORECAST SATURDAY, OCT. 12
By Jon Loufman | October 12, 2019 at 8:18 AM EDT - Updated October 12 at 8:18 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The winds of change are blowing and reality has returned to Camelot!

Scattered morning showers will give way to clearing skies later today as highs head only into the mid-50s on gusty west winds.

Tonight’s clear and moonlit skies will allow the radiational cooling that provides a catalyst for temperatures to plummet into the upper 30s and low 40s.

As a result, don’t be surprised to hear reports of patchy, light frost by Sunday morning.

Sunshine returns in abundance on Sunday driving the mercury back to seasonable highs in the mid-60s.

Monday starts with sunshine and adds a few clouds during the short afternoon hours.

Look for highs near 60.

Southerly breezes will propel temperatures back into the mid-60s on Tuesday despite thickening clouds throughout the day.

Our next threat of rain shows up on Tuesday night and carries into Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.