Northeast Ohio forecast: Scattered morning showers and highs in mid-50’s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The winds of change are blowing and reality has returned to Camelot!
Scattered morning showers will give way to clearing skies later today as highs head only into the mid-50s on gusty west winds.
Tonight’s clear and moonlit skies will allow the radiational cooling that provides a catalyst for temperatures to plummet into the upper 30s and low 40s.
As a result, don’t be surprised to hear reports of patchy, light frost by Sunday morning.
Sunshine returns in abundance on Sunday driving the mercury back to seasonable highs in the mid-60s.
Monday starts with sunshine and adds a few clouds during the short afternoon hours.
Look for highs near 60.
Southerly breezes will propel temperatures back into the mid-60s on Tuesday despite thickening clouds throughout the day.
Our next threat of rain shows up on Tuesday night and carries into Wednesday.
