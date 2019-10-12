Northeast Ohio Weather: Inland Frost Sunday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for several inland counties overnight through Sunday morning. Temperatures overnight will be COLD, in the low to middle 30s inland, and closer to 40° by the lakeshore.
We'll see sunshine through the day and a breezy afternoon, with wind gusts up to 30 MPH out of the south. That'll allow for warmer temperatures in the low to mid 60s by the afternoon.
Overnight, a few lake effect rain showers are possible that could continue into early morning Monday. The rest of the day will be dry, with highs right around 60.
Our next chance for rain will be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Ahead of the front, Temperatures will warm up to near 70° Tuesday afternoon before we see highs back near 60° for the rest of the week.
