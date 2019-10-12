ODOT’s I-77 bridge project over I-490 will be delayed into 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation will work into the spring or early summer of next year before finishing the construction of the I-77 bridge project that spans I-490.
The project includes replacing the dual two-lane bridges with a six-lane bridge that should eventually help ease congestion into and out of downtown Cleveland with three lanes of traffic in each direction.
ODOT spokesperson Amanda McFarland said the three southbound lanes would open as scheduled later this fall, but the three northbound lanes will not be finished until next year.
“There were some delays during the pile driving, they hit some slow conditions that were unsavory and caused a little bit of extra work,” McFarland said.
The work on the northbound lanes will take some time next year due to weather conditions.
“Dealing with concrete and asphalt we’ll need the right weather so it will probably be late spring or early summer,” McFarland said.
Traffic has been maintained with the usual two lanes in each direction for the majority of the project, although there have been multiple weekend closures of 77.
