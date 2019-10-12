Willoughby police looking for missing teen

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police are searching for a missing teen who hasn’t been seen for almost a week.
17-year-old Cayla Ogletree has been missing since Oct. 7.
Police say that Ogletree was last seen getting off her school bus near Lost Nation Rd. and Lakeshore Blvd around 3 p.m.
Ogletree is described as being 5′6″ and 120 lbs. She reportedly has short greenish-blue hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, camouflage pants, and burgundy shoes.
If any has information about Ogletree’s location, call Detective Sergeant Stewart with the Willoughby Police Department at 440-953-4210.
