Cleveland Browns fall to Seattle Seahawks in roller-coaster game, 32-28

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to pass during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) (Source: David Richard)
By Randy Buffington | October 13, 2019 at 4:32 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 4:42 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns fell to the Seattle Seahawks in a heartbreaking loss Sunday afternoon.

Final score: 32-28

The Browns started the game off on fire offensively, behind the running efforts of Nick Chubb and Baker Mayfield.

But turnovers late and sketchy officiating led to a roller coaster of a game.

Chubb finished the game with 122 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Mayfield got banged up early and went to the sidelines with a hip injury but returned shortly after.

He showed signs of brilliance but he added 4 turnovers to make it 12 on the season.

Mayfield finished with 1 touchdown, 3 interceptions and 1 fumble after throwing for 249 yards.

He now leads the NFL with 12 turnovers.

