Cleveland Browns fall to Seattle Seahawks in roller-coaster game, 32-28

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns fell to the Seattle Seahawks in a heartbreaking loss Sunday afternoon.
The Browns started the game off on fire offensively, behind the running efforts of Nick Chubb and Baker Mayfield.
But turnovers late and sketchy officiating led to a roller coaster of a game.
Chubb finished the game with 122 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Mayfield got banged up early and went to the sidelines with a hip injury but returned shortly after.
He showed signs of brilliance but he added 4 turnovers to make it 12 on the season.
Mayfield finished with 1 touchdown, 3 interceptions and 1 fumble after throwing for 249 yards.
He now leads the NFL with 12 turnovers.
