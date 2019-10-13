Cleveland Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for 12-year-old Jahmahei Hannah after she went missing near the 10000 block of Bryant Avenue.
Hannah was described by police as 5′3″ tall and 100 lbs.
According to police, Hannah was last seen wearing an Ohio State University shirt, maroon jacket, blue jeans, and camo tennis shoes.
Cleveland Police said the photo below is of Hannah’s identical twin because no photo of Jahmahei was provided.
Call police if you see Hannah or have any information on where she may be.
