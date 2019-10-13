Cleveland woman hula hoops to bring attention to quadruple homicide victims

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police continue to search for answers to a quadruple homicide that shook the city just a few weeks ago.
The decomposing bodies of four young adults were found in the attic of an abandoned home on East 144th Street near Kinsman Avenue in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood on September 23.
A Northeast Ohio woman wants to make sure those victims aren't forgotten.
She will call attention to their case on Monday in a unique way.
Denise Serena doesn’t know the victims of that quadruple homicide, but that isn’t stopping her from taking a stand the best way she knows how.
“No one has really stood up for them. The residents demand answers and action, but no one's taking any action,” she said.
On Monday, Denise will be hula hooping in a Cleveland shopping center parking lot for hours to keep attention on the quadruple murder that just happened in our city.
“I’m going to hoop in silence for the unborn baby. I’m heartbroken. People need to speak up,” she said, crying.
Police say the youngest victim, 18-year-old Jazmyne Lawson, was pregnant at the time.
19-year-old Aiyanna Quitman, 23-year-old Christopher Monroe, and 20-year-old DeJuan Willis were also found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
In a press conference 11 days ago, detectives said they have several leads in the investigation, but they could not discuss the tips.
“What's important to us is that people know that while you may not have specific information about the homicide, any interaction you may have had with these victims before their deaths could be helpful to us,” said Lt. Ali Pillow with Cleveland Police.
Denise hopes each twirl of the hoop will bring her a little bit closer to finding justice for these families.
“It’s not about me or my hula hoop. It’s about the children,” she said.
There's a $10,000 reward for information on this quadruple homicide.
The county prosecutor and police are calling this case their top priority.
If you’d like to support Denise, she’ll be hula hooping in the Save-a-Lot parking lot at 14301 Kinsman Road on Monday, October 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
That’s five hours, one for each victim, including the unborn baby.
