Browns’ Denzel Ward, Greed Williams listed as inactive against Seattle Seahawks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have had their struggles with injuries and this week is no different.
The Browns will have to step up in some much needed areas against the Seattle Seahawks.
Rookie cornerback Greedy Williams, Denzel Ward are inactive on defense leaving a gap in the secondary.
The Browns will also be without receivers Taywan Taylor and Damion Ratley.
Thr good news is that Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins will dress for the first time since Week 1.
