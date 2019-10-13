Minerva man loses his life after losing control of truck, striking embankment

OSNABURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as deputies investigate a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Minerva man in Osnaburg Township on Saturday.
Sheriff George T. Maier identified the victim as 27-year-old Cody D. Donohew.
Sheriff Maier said deputies responded to the call of a serious single vehicle crash in the 5000 block of Crestlawn Drive SE in Osnaburg Township at 4:14 p.m.
Deputies on scene learned Donohew was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Crestlawn Dr. SE when he lost control and struck an embankment, according to Sheriff Maier.
Sheriff Maier said the Osnaburg Township Fire Department transported him to Aultman Hospital, where he died.
The crash remains under investigation by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Maier said the Canton Metro Crash Team also assisted on scene.
Anyone that has information on this crash is urged to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.
