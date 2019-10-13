Myles Garrett well on his way to DPOY honors, sits second in league sacks

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the passer in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. Tennessee won 43-13. (AP Photo/David Richard) (Source: David Richard)
By Randy Buffington | October 13, 2019 at 2:25 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 3:03 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are leading the Seattle Seahawks going into halftime 20-18.

It’s a slim lead in a close game but Myles Garrett could be the x-factor to put them over the edge.

Garrett had plans for a big year since the pre-season.

How big? How about Defensive Player of the Year

Garrett told ESPN just that in his ESPN Body issue interview a few months back.

“I want to look like a Grecian God” - Myles Garrett

He looks the part, and nearing the halfway mark he’s playing like it too.

In the first quarter he logged his 8th sack of the season.

He recorded another in the 3rd quarter to make it nine.

He is currently tied with Tampa Bay’s Shaquil Barrett as league leader.

