Northeast Ohio Weather: Few lake effect rain showers Monday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Expect another mainly clear and cool night. Overnight lows will be right around 40.
A weak cold front will try to push through overnight, not bringing any precipitation, but bringing a change in wind direction. This will allow for some lake effect rain showers to fire up Monday morning, mainly on the east side/in the snowbelt. This will also be a good set up for waterspout formation in the morning and early afternoon.
It'll be another COLD night Monday night, most likely seeing more Frost advisories issued.
Highs Monday will be right around 60° with a good amount of sunshine. We’ll be closer to 70° by Tuesday before a stronger system pushes through, bringing another round of rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. A few thunderstorms are possible too. Colder air will once again filter in behind this front, dropping highs back into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
