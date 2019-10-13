Northeast Ohio weather: Sunny skies and temperatures jump into the mid-60’s

19 FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, OCT. 13
By Jon Loufman | October 13, 2019 at 8:14 AM EDT - Updated October 13 at 8:42 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunday will live up to its name as sunshine returns in abundance today, along with gusty southwesterly winds driving the mercury back to seasonable highs in the mid-60s.

This is excellent football weather! Under Moonlit skies again tonight, temperatures will swoon into the lower 40s.

No frost advisories tonight.

Monday starts with sunshine and adds a few clouds during the short afternoon hours.

Look for highs in the upper 50s.

Southerly breezes will propel temperatures back into the mid-60s on Tuesday despite thickening clouds throughout the day.

Our next threat of rain shows up on Tuesday night and carries into Wednesday.

