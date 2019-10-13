5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson (3) claps during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Source: AP)
By Christopher Dellecese | October 13, 2019 at 9:51 AM EDT - Updated October 13 at 9:51 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tailgate 19 crew returns to Wild Eagle Saloon in Broadview Heights Sunday.

Tony Zarrella welcomes Bob Golic, Josh Cribbs and Eric Metcalf to preview Seahawks-Browns.

They’ll also cover:

* What is the Browns biggest problem right now?

* Who is the 2nd-best NFL head coach behind Bill Belichick?

* What are the keys to a Browns victory?

* Were Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham wrong to speak out about their roles in the offense?

* Why is Russell Wilson having his best season ever?

