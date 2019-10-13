5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tailgate 19 crew returns to Wild Eagle Saloon in Broadview Heights Sunday.
Tony Zarrella welcomes Bob Golic, Josh Cribbs and Eric Metcalf to preview Seahawks-Browns.
They’ll also cover:
* What is the Browns biggest problem right now?
* Who is the 2nd-best NFL head coach behind Bill Belichick?
* What are the keys to a Browns victory?
* Were Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham wrong to speak out about their roles in the offense?
* Why is Russell Wilson having his best season ever?
