Survivors, supporters gather for 18th annual breast cancer awareness walk in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of people, hopeful to find a cure to breast cancer, gathered in Public Square for this year’s “Making Strides” walk to raise funds and spread awareness.
The walk featured several breast cancer survivors, both as assistants and participants.
One such survivor was Barb Diver, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer almost 30 years ago at the age of 34.
“I hope to see breast cancer being gone — all cancers being gone, but specifically breast cancer," she said, “because it’s affected my family, my aunt, my mother and myself.”
Other survivors participated among entire groups, such as Wakita Franklin and Shirley Jordan. They were a part of Team Shirley Marie, a group that consists of family and church members.
Franklin says help from others is crucial for the recovery process.
“First of all, you got to go through the part of accepting it,” the seven-year survivor explained. “Then you have your family and your friends that get you through it.”
Jordan, on the other hand, was thankful for the doctors who helped her through the radiation procedures.
“If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t... you know,” she said.
“Cancer survivors are more than just an inspiration,” Alex Vukoder, a spokesperson for the American Cancer Society, said. " They give hope all of us...especially those of us who are joining together in the fight against breast cancer."
Vukoder said the Society hoped to raise $100,000 during the walk.
