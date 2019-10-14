Akron high school student indicted for bringing a gun to school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old high school student has been indicted by the Summit County Grand Jury for bringing a loaded gun to school.
Akron police arrested Tiqcwon Brent at North High School on Sept. 17.
Akron school officials said the school resource officer was following up on a rumor about a weapon in school and tracked down Brent in a restricted area of the building.
School officials said Brent was seen with a gun in his hand, but dropped the weapon on the floor and was taken into custody without incident.
“We urge all students and parents to communicate with us whenever hearing anything they feel is suspicious or threatening. That kind of information is one of our best deterrents,” said Akron Schools Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
Brent was indicted on the charge of illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone.
He remains held on a $250,000 bond.
A 17-year-old student was also arrested for allegedly sending Brent a message warning him to hide the gun.
That student was charged with obstructing justice.
