Cleveland man accused of shooting a UPS driver indicted by the Grand Jury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted the 42-year-old Cleveland man accused of shooting a UPS driver multiple times.
Joel Parker was indicted on the charges of aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault, vandalism and having weapons under disability.
Cleveland police said the driver was delivering packages in the 4800 block of Scovill Avenue around 5 p.m. on Oct. 1, when Parker came up and demanded money.
Police said the driver gave him $5, called 911, and locked himself inside the truck, but was shot several times while on the phone with police.
The driver then opened the back door of the truck and gave Parker an additional $82, according to police.
Parker was arrested at his apartment shortly after the shooting.
Cleveland police recently released body camera video of them at the scene treating the UPS driver and arresting Parker.
The 55-year-old UPS driver, whose name has not been released, was treated at MetroHealth Hospital.
Parker is being held on a $250,000 and will be arraigned on Oct. 16.
