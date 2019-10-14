Dozens of companies looking to hire at Cleveland Career Fair, Dick’s Sporting Goods hiring at Cleveland area locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There will be a career fair in with dozens of companies looking to hire.
The Cleveland Career Fair will take place on Oct. 16 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Independence.
Location: 6200 Quarry Lane Independence, Ohio | Grand Ballroom 2 and 3
While they are hiring potentially permanent positions, DICK’S Sporting Goods is hiring 130 seasonal employees for the holiday season.
Applicants can interview with team members at participating stores on Oct, 16.
Interested applicants are encouraged to first apply online at dicks.com/jobs and then visit their nearest DICK’S location.
Store locations:
• Elyria, Ohio
• Bainbridge, Ohio
• Strongsville, Ohio
• North Olmstead, Ohio
• Lyndhurst, Ohio
• Mentor, Ohio
• Westlake, Ohio
• Parma, Ohio
